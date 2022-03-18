BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dustin Dellick, 36, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Dustin was born August 15, 1985 to Debbie Dellick and Richard (Tina) Petrella. Dustin was one of triplets born at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was the life of the party, always laughing and joking. He was loved by everyone and returned his love by being an organ donor upon his death.

He worked at General Extrusions with his brothers.

He loved all the Cleveland sports teams and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Dustin loved his Jordan tennis shoes and had owned many different colors and styles.

Dustin will be greatly missed by his mother, Debbie Dellick; best friends and brothers, David (Shannon) Dellick and Garrett Whitehouse; Brittany Gordon, the fiancée of his deceased brother, Dan; his aunts and uncles, Darla Dellick (Joe Zajac), Cathy and Paul Kotsol of West Palm Beach; Aunt Denise and Uncle Lou Italiano and their children, Aunt Tracy DiPillio and daughters; Uncle Don Petrella and children and Uncle George Chako of Akron; cousins, Bridget Quinn, Joy and John Sylvester and Brandon; nieces Briahna, McKenna, Elyse and Zoey and nephews, Danny, Anthony, Mason and Caden.

Dustin was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Daniel, who passed away May 27, 2021; his grandma, Jeannie and grandpa, Tom Dellick; grandma, Lenhart and many aunts, uncles and good friends.

The family would like to thank the E.R. staff and doctors and the MICU staff and doctors for their kindness and compassionate care during this difficult time.

Dustin will be deeply missed by all of his many relatives and good friends.

Memorial services for Dustin and Daniel will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dustin Dellick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.