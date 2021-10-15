Edward Paul Bak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Edward Paul Bak, 85, of Canfield, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Mercy Health- St Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Bak was a respected podiatrist in Boardman for more than three decades and was known for his strong ethics, compassion and kind demeanor.

Born in 1936 to Joseph and Sophie (Skowron) Bak, he was raised in Campbell and grew up in the family grocery store business.

Dr. Bak was an honor graduate of the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and Campbell Memorial High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor (Pajunas) and sister, Margaret.

He is survived by his children, Carol (Marc), Edward and Jackie (Patrick); grandchildren, Coleman and Zachary Yost; brother, Joseph; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Above all, Edward Bak was dedicated to his family and Catholic faith. He will be remembered for his strength, integrity and dry sense of humor. He easily made friends with every dog he met. Edward was an avid world traveler, master gardener and excellent cook. He enjoyed nature and was a frequent visitor to Mill Creek Park. Dr. Bak could often be seen poolside, supporting local swimmers. Always proud of his Polish heritage, he was an active member of the Polish Arts Club of Youngstown and enjoyed attending cultural events, especially his son’s piano concerts. He hosted exchange students from Mexico who became life-long extended family.

His family is eternally grateful for his love, support and encouragement of their individual pursuits.

The Bak family has entrusted their loved one to the care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Rev. Philip Rogers officiating.

Burial will follow the Funeral Mass with a procession to Calvary Cemetery.

