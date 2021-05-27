Dorothy T. Petro, Columbiana Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Marian Babjak officiating, for Dorothy T. Petro, 97, who passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

Dorothy was born February 6, 1924, in Struthers, the daughter of George and Julia Jakubec Fabry.

She was a 1942 graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Belinky and retired from his office after 25 years of service.

Dorothy was a parishioner Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. She also enjoyed volunteering as a pirohy worker every week for the Church.

Her husband, Mike Petro, whom she married November 17, 1945, passed away July 6, 2015.

Dorothy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Barb DeLauter of Marysville, Patti Turik (Dan Cummings) of Peoria, Arizona, Rita (Michael) Ramps of Lenoir City, Tennessee and Bob (Diane) Petro of Phoenix; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a brother-in-law, Joe Petro and a sister-in-law, Marlene Petro.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mike, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George, John and Joseph and four sisters, Julia Susany, Elizabeth Popovich, Mary Ann Sedmak and baby Marie. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Richard DeLauter and Mike Turik.

The Petro family has entrusted Dorothy’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The Petro family would like to thank the caring staff at Parkside Healthcare Center for the wonderful care given to their mom Dorothy for the last three years.

