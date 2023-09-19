CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Labrie passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home in Campbell, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born November 23, 1932, in New York City, the daughter of Nicholas Angelides and Angela Bougoukas.

She came to the Campbell area as a child and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1950. She has been a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of Christ Community Church and previously was a member of the former Marion Heights Methodist Church.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, most of all the many family trips to the Outer Banks and she loved fishing. She enjoyed attending her children’s events and participating in her grandchildren’s activities as well. Her family was always the center of her life and she especially took pride in baking and cooking for everyone.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband, Anthony Labrie, whom she married September 4, 1951; her children, Nicholas (Jenny) Labrie of North Lima and Debra (Bruce) Evans of Boardman; grandchildren, David (Jackie), Mark (Rose), Beth (Kevin), Michael (Anna) and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, James, Lydia, Jonah, Colin, Lilian, Nora, Liam, Max, Leo, Caroline and Sam and her son-in-law, Richard (Jill) Barr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Gail Barr; mother-in-law, Veda Labrie and her stepgrandson, Jeremy Bowser.

The family would like to thank all of Dorothy’s caregivers from Home-Instead heath care, especially Sally and Roxanne; everyone at Hospice of the Valley in particular Diane “Jelly Bean”, Rebecca, Tenisha, Dina and Bridgett and caregivers, Paula and Justina.

The Labrie family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, in Campbell. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Dan Yargo, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.