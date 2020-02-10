Dorothy J. Mika, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mika, 90 passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Center.

She was born April 21, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Laura Lotarski.

Dorothy was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church all her life. She was a member of the Infant Guild.

She worked at Sears in management for many years and belonged to their Sears Retirement Club.

Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Francine Maurer, Frank E. Mika, Jr., Janine (husband William) Petko and Doreen Keller; her grandchildren, Alicia (husband, Bryan) Mollohan, Andrew (wife, Ashleigh) Mika, Jillian (husband, Steve) Testa, Heather (husband, Daniel) Brammer, Brittany (partner, Michael Mogor) Petko, Jessica (husband, Brian) Bailey, Lindsay (husband, Drew) Hummer and Kaitlin (husband, Brian) Picone, 11 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Virginia Chirchiglia, Matilda Airhart and Joane Ross.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank E. Mika, Sr., whom she married April 30, 1949 and who passed on September 3, 2005; her sister, Irene Sandusky and son-in-law, William M. Maurer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangement handled by Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

