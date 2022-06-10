CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Bryan, 78, of Campbell, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born January 29, 1944 in Youngstown to the late Joseph and Florence Yaksich and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1962 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a parishioner of St. Stephen’s of Hungary Church and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Life and Folk Group. She loved baking and volunteering at church when she was healthier and took care of the sacramental cloths until she was bedridden.

Dorothy worked at Hills’ Department Store until its closing and then watched her grandchildren.

Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and loved shopping for her grandchildren during the holidays. She found great joy shopping for toys and would get as excited as a child when the Toys “R” Us catalog came out every October and she could not wait for the kids to make their lists.

Dorothy always took pride in her home and loved working in her yard. She took great pride in her perennial garden.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Thomas, of 59 years and her three children, Christine (Tom) Metzler of New Middletown, Thomas of Vienna and Joni (Steve) Gomori of Columbus; five grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Bryan, Alyssa Metzler, Michael and Nicholas Gomori; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Lakota Bryan and her brother, Ronald Yaksich.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Stephen of Hungary Church, followed immediately by a 11:00 a.m. funeral service, celebrated by Rev. Bob Bonnot.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, mercy.com/about-us

Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery, in Coitsville.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.