Dorothy B. Zito, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Dorothy B. Zito, 90, who passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side.

Dorothy “Dottie” was born in New York City on September 12, 1930, the daughter of Steve and Victoria (Pavel) Bougoukas.

She lived in Campbell with her husband, Pete Scapp, whom she married in May, 1950.

Moving to St. Augustine, Florida, she and Pete opened “Scappucci’s Italian Village”, a prosperous restaurant in 1971.

In 1982, she married Joseph Zito of Connecticut.

Filling her time with a love for cooking and family, Dorothy was an active member of the Elks and an Eland. A great golfer, oil painter, bowler and boater, she thoroughly loved her life in Florida.

Making her home with her daughter, Vickie, in Mandarin, Florida. Dorothy was a proud and faithful parishioner of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. She was also active at the Mandarin Senior Center, and the Williams YMCA.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by her daughters, Celeste (Scapp) Mistovich and Victoria (Scapp) Carter; sister, Anne Zuzga of Campbell; grandson, Brian Mistovich of Oregon; granddaughter, Dawn (Mistovich) Goclano of Canfield; her many nieces and nephews and her beloved pets, Kia, Creiella, Tori and Keona.

Preceding her death were her parents; her brother, Anthony Beukas of Boardman; both of her husbands, Pete Scapp (Scappucci) and Joseph Zito and her son-in-law, Steve Mistovich.

The family would like to especially thank Fr. Nicholas Louh and the parishioners of St. John the Divine; as well as our extended family, friends and neighbors for their many kindnesses.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

Interment will take place at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery.

