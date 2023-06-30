POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Anyone who knew the former Doris Jean Poulos knew that she longed to be with her husband again someday. The high school sweethearts, together for some 70 years, were reunited on June 29, 2023 when the Lord called her to join her husband whom she lost 3 years ago.

Doris was lucky enough to marry the love of her life, Tony Cougras, on June 8, 1957 and they remained madly in love with each other until the very end. The attraction to her was undeniable to the former captain of the Campbell Memorial Red Devils’ football team who went on to become a football ace at YSU, a legendary coach in the region, and the father to their 5 children. Their family cherishes their love story and takes solace in knowing that they are together again.

As a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Doris represented her class as their very beautiful, yet humble, Homecoming Queen. Always very articulate, she entered the workforce immediately out of high school, utilizing that talent and her pleasing voice as a Telephone Operator at Ohio Bell in downtown Youngstown, later returning there – after having her children – to serve as an Operator and a Supervisor until the company was bought out by AT&T when she chose to retire.

Doris was a fabulous cook who credits her Cypriot father with teaching her how to cook and season her food which was enjoyed by her family for many years. She loved sharing her recipes and took plates to many of her “shut in” neighbors and family members who always appreciated her home-cooked meals.

She especially loved her Christian faith and studying her Bible, often reciting scripture in her daily life, especially The Beatitudes, which were her favorite proverbs. One of her best pastimes was participating in Bible Study groups at her parish, Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where she went on to become a wonderful Sunday School Teacher and also served as the Sunday School Supervisor, years after raising her own children and babysitting her 3 oldest granddaughters with their beloved “Papou”.

More than anything, Doris loved the children that she leaves behind and they all feel thankful for the love she embraced them in and raised them in – Maria Pappas, with whom she made her home upon the death of her husband, Cathy (Jerry) Suess, Christine (Jim) Ciccolelli, Ted (Sheila) Cougras and Tony (the late Pamela) Cougras. All of her children helped care for her and her husband in their golden years, making it possible for Doris to live at home until near the end of her life when she needed skilled nursing care.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she leaves two granddaughters who were named after her – a Doris and a Theodora – who remain a legacy of hers now. She loved all of the grandchildren with her whole heart, and in return they love and cherish her – Doris Jenna (John) Stanko, Jim Ciccolelli, Theodora Taylor (Jon) Bodin, Elizabeth (Jori) Schiraldi, Anthony Ciccolelli, Michael Theodore Cougras and Concetta Maria “Connie” Cougras.

She leaves 3 beautiful, little great-grandchildren whom she adored – Aiana Christine and James Ryan Ciccolelli and Clara Catherine Stanko. Doris also leaves a dear sister, Patty Hrusovski, the only living sibling; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and caretakers who will miss her.

Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, Peter Pavlou and Inez Wright Poulos; her infant son, Theodore Peter; her siblings Mary Volinchak, Millie Valentino and Louis, Linda, John and Jerry Poulos; an infant grandson, Anthony James Cougras, and a beloved daughter in law, Pamela DeNiro Cougras.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Twelfth Street, Campbell, Ohio. The family will accept condolences at the church an hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a church Sunday School Library in Doris’s Memory.

The family is eternally grateful to the caretakers and staff members who cared for their elderly mother during her most vulnerable times – from St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown Orthopaedic Center, The Center for Rehabilitation at Hampton Woods, Crossroads Hospice, Wickshire Assisted / Memory Care Living, The Antonine Sisters and the Mahoning County Levy Program.

Wasko Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Jean Cougras, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.