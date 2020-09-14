Donna Jean Krasinski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Donna Jean Krasinski, 67, who passed away Saturday, September 12, with her family by her side.

Donna was born April 16, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond and Ann Hohos Evich.

She grew up on Youngstown’s west side, where she attended Holy Name Elementary school and graduated in 1971 from Chaney High School.

Following graduation, she worked at General Fireproofing, and later was employed at Bank One, the Youngstown Maennerchor and St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center. Donna in recent years was a title clerk for All Ohio Title and Escrow in Canfield.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell.

Donna loved all animals and favored elephants, having collected many carvings and paintings of the gentle giant. She also followed sports teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Notre Dame football, and the Cleveland Indians.

She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, James Krasinski, whom she married March 17, 2001; her son, Jason (Melanie) of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Trent and Savannah, also of South Carolina; her sisters, Louise Creatura of Austintown and Arlene (George) Denney of Youngstown; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Bolash of Florida and Karen Krasinski Fisher of North Carolina; many nieces and nephews and her cats, Bailey and Harley.

Besides her parents; Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Stas, who died May 28, 2020.

The Krasinski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

