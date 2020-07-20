Donna J. Rupeka, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service will be held for Donna Rupeka, 84, who passed from this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 while in the care of loved ones.

Donna was born November 24, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Mildred (Vuletich) Zelonish.

She was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for the Vindicator and Blue Cross Blue Shield in Youngstown.

On October 5, 1963 she married the love of her life, Robert E. “Rip” Rupeka. In 1964 they purchased a home in Austintown, Ohio where she lived for the next 54 years.

After marriage, Donna focused on family, devoting herself to raising a son and helping both her parents and in-laws through many stages of life.

She was active in the Austintown PTA and Cub Scouts as a Den Mother. She formed many great friendships with other moms through these activities and remained connected with many of them for the remainder of her life.

She enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers, as well as antiques and Agatha Christie crime stories. Donna was an accomplished cook and baker, well known for her famous bundt cakes. She also enjoyed long talks reminiscing with her daughter-in-law and spending time with her grandson. Her legacy – beyond a penchant for shopping – will be the importance she placed on family and helping others; setting a lifelong example of service to others that is worthy of celebration.

Donna leaves her son, Robert (Andrea) and beloved grandchildren, Robert and Fiona of Poland; as well as her sister, Pat and favorite brother-in-law, Bernie Blasko, of Poland. Also, special to her, were her cousins, Ron and Patty Barbone of Lake Milton.

The Rupeka family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home. Friends and family can leave messages at www.waskofamily.com.

The family would also like to thank the friends and caregivers at The Inn at Poland Way and Briarfield Manor for the many years of love and support provided to Donna.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that contributions be made in her name to the Watson-Reese Briarfield Scholarship Fund at YSU.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.