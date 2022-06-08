CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Lombardo, 81, passed away noon Monday, June 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born November 7, 1940, the daughter of Max and Valerie (Binko) Sweetko.

She grew up in Campbell and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1958.

She married Charles C. Lombardo of New Castle on June 19, 1971 and they made their home in Campbell starting in 1975.

Early in their marriage, Donna worked at GE in Niles for several years before quitting. She and Charles opened Lombardo Quality Furniture in Boardman and she assisted him in building the business before becoming a homemaker to raise and spend time with their children.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Valerie with whom she made her home; her son, Patrick (Roxanne) of Olmsted Township; her grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia, Ava Lombardo and Marina Stamos (Pete); her brother, Richard (Ann) Kryzs of Lordstown; a brother-in-law, Francis Lombardo; nieces, Nanette Argus (Rusty) and Bonnie Spear (Jim) and their families of Florida, as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who passed on February 2, 1989; her parents, Max and Valerie Sweetko; her numerous aunts and uncles and several cousins.

The Lombardo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.