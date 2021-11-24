Donald Richard Mitulinski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Richard Mitulinski, 70, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Donald was born February 9, 1951, in Youngstown Ohio.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Rose Mitulinski.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High school class of 1969.

After graduation, Donald attended New Castle School of Trades.

He was a lifetime resident of Campbell, Ohio, where he raised both his wolf pups.

He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend, who dedicated his life to caring for everyone around him, while continuously making them laugh.

He had a love for the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping. He was the most gentle giant with a heart twice his size. He had an incredible artistic ability.

Donald was a lifetime member of Venango County ABATE of Pennsylvania.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Rose Mitulinski.

He will be deeply missed by his sister, Mary Ellen (Bob) Filek of Campbell, Ohio; Brother, Raymond (Karen) Mitulinski of Summerville, South Carolina; Sister, Joyce (Mark) Beal of Garrettsville, Ohio; Along with nieces and nephews, Pammy, Frankie, Matthew, Daniel, Leslie and Joseph.

Services will be held on November 23, 2021, at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, Ohio, 44405.

Viewing will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a services immediately following.

In honor of Donald please consider donating to the Yellowstone Wolf Project https://www.yellowstone.org/wolf-project/

