CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic R. Fabrizio, 65, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Dominic was born June 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic F. and Mary Nerone Fabrizio.

He was a 1974 graduate of Ursuline High School and received an associate degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University.

Dominic worked as a police officer with YSU for almost 30 years until his retirement in 2018.

He was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici Parish.

Dominic was a member of the FOP, Lodge #200.

He enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife, Kathy. Their many excursions included vacations to Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. His friends and family would probably say he was a tough and stubborn man, but most importantly he was a loving husband, dad and grandpa, whose smile lit up a room. He had a strong work ethic and never complained about anything.

Dominic loved his family and will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Kathleen Mound, whom he married October 6, 1979; his children, Dominic (Kari) Fabrizio, Jr. of Boardman, Lauren (George) Mazoros of Campbell and Michael (Samantha) Fabrizio of Ravenna; grandchildren, Alexander, Dominic III, Zachary, Thomas, Maria, Angela and Giuliana; sister, Angie (Peter) Koulianos of Campbell and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Fred Fabrizio.

The Fabrizio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Prayers will be offered on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Donations many be made in Dominic’s name to the Autism Society of Youngstown, PO Box 151, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dominic R. Fabrizio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.