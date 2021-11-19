Dominic J. Larubina, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Dominic J. Larubina, 88, who passed away Monday, November 15, 2021.



Dominic was born June 17, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Jennie Nasso Larubina.



He was a 1951 graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Dominic worked as a talleyman pipe loader at Youngstown Sheet and Tube until the company’s very last day on September 19, 1977.



Dominic will be remembered as a very good and hardworking man who cared very much about his family. He was known as a busy body even after retirement. He liked to spend his time outside most, whether it was doing work or just enjoying the sun. He had the best time playing tricks on his family members at home, always being sure to keep them on their toes as his caregivers.



His wife, Judy, whom he married July 22, 1957, passed away September 27, 1995.



Dominic will be deeply missed by his children, Joan Larubina, Dominic Larubina, Jr. and Joseph (Terri) Larubina, all of Campbell and Sandy (Bill) Scacchetti of Lowellville; grandchildren, Vincent and Nina Larubina, Joey (Jessica) Larubina, Courtney (fiancé, Drew) Larubina, Jennifer (Andrew) Lengauer and Bill (Marissa) Scacchetti; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Audriana and Ainsley and “The Little Doggie” Luna.

Burial took place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

The Larubina family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dominic Larubina, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.