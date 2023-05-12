HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Dolores Pannunzio, age 91, who passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at home with her family at her side.

Dee was born on January 28, 1932 in Hubbard and was a daughter of Anthony and Angela Giacamo D’Acunto.

She was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School and went on to attend the Youngstown College Dana School of Music.

During her childhood years, Dee performed on the Saturday morning radio talent hour as “the little girl with the big voice!” Throughout high school and college she sang in operas and musical productions in the Mahoning Valley, winning many musical awards.

After college, she taught at Sts. Peter and Paul School for seven years and was a real estate broker for a short period of time. Later, Dee became a hair stylist opening her own salon, “Dee Pannunzio Hair Stylists” in Hubbard.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, where as a young girl she was the soloist and member of the choir.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and loyal friend. She had a personality that was bigger than life and could always make you laugh. She will be remembered for her kind heart and the ability to bring a smile to the faces of all that knew her. She was a renowned cook and baker and loved collecting every kitchen gadget that came out (well into her 80s)!

Aunt Dee will be sadly missed by her family whom she loved with a passion. She leaves niece, Barbara Wells (who was raised with her like a sister) and nieces, Joelle (Bill) Lucarell and Nikki (Gary) Calabret of Niles (who were like daughters to her). She also leaves niece, Gina Chastain, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved. She especially cherished her one year old great-niece, Avia Marie Lucarell (“Little Peepers”), who brought her many days of joy over her last year.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas L. Pannunzio, whom she married October 27, 1952 and passed away on December 18, 2022; her beloved uncle, Biagio “Zizi” D’Acunto; her son, Anthony Richard Pannunzio, who passed away on March 10, 2008 and her sisters, Anna Marie Banchig and Marylouise Casale.

Her family would like to thank Karen, Tammy, Pam and Kelly, who provided loving care for Dee over the past few years.

In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, Dolores requested that those who wish to give to instead do something kind for someone who needs help in her memory.

Dee will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.