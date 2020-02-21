Diane Stamos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBEL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, in Campbell, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Diane Stamos, 76, who passed away at her home on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Diane was born November 27, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Helen Datcko Humphries.

She was a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Diane married the love of her life, Stamati (Steve) Stamos on May 15, 1961 at the age of 17. She and Stamati had one child, their beautiful daughter Eleni. Eleni was the center of their world and they were always loving her and caring for her and her husband, Iraklis and their twins, Athena and Dimitra. Their love was spread even more, when the six great-grandchildren were born. She spoiled everyone in her family with her total attention and adoring love. Diane loved talking with family, nieces, nephews, and the church community. She was very proud of her Orthodox religion and was of strong faith. Diane prayed with great fervor and prayed for anyone in need.

Her husband, Stamati (Steve) Stamos, whom she married May 15, 1961, passed away four weeks ago on January 24, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter Eleni (Iraklis) Spiroglou, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Athena, George, Eleni, Elias and Iraklis Lyras and Dimitra, John, Eleni, Nikita and Iraklis Grillis. Diane also leaves her sister, Linda Humphries Senich and her son, Jason and Sarah Senich; her niece Lisa Fecko and many sisters’-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Charlotte Heintz.

Eleni would like to thank her loving friend Wofa, who was there helping the family during Diane’s entire illness, her god-daughter, Rinoula Wacht, her aide Shafaira Jackson and her children and grandchildren for their support, help, and love.

The Stamos family has entrusted Diane’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, two hours prior to the funeral service from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

