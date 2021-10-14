Diane K. Burns, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane K. Burns, 71, passed away October 9, 2021 at her home in Youngstown.

Diane was born January 2nd, 1950 in Youngstown, the daughter of Antone and Alvera Pelusi Kotsch.

She graduated from Ursuline High School, class of 1968.



Diane was a certified dog trainer and enjoyed training many therapy dogs. She also raised puppies to become service dogs for Canine Companions.



Diane will be fondly remembered for her eternal optimism and her deep love for her children and grandchildren.



She will be sadly missed by her daughter Cheryl (Matt) Feichter of Canfield, her son Ryan Burns of Youngstown, with whom she made her home; her grandchildren, Sean and Hayley; along with many cousins and friends.



Also feeling the loss are her two therapy dogs, Robinson and Galaxy.



She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Anthony Sprout and her parents.



A memorial dinner to honor Diane will be held at a future date.



Arrangements are being handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

