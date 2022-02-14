HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the Wasko Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for Dennis S. Gilida, age 68, who passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Dennis was born August 17, 1953 in Youngstown and was a son of Joseph and Katherine (Thomas) Gilida.

He was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

He was a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in March 1976, where he was a member of KAPPA DELTA PI.

After teaching for several years, Dennis began working as a postal worker with the Hubbard Post Office where he worked for 28 years.

Dennis was a parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

In his spare time, Dennis had a passion for playing his piano and various organs and the violin.

Dennis is survived by his brother, Richard (Deborah) Gilida of Hubbard; his nieces, Kristin (Steven) Steeley of Branchberg, New Jersey, Stephanie (Matthew) White of Canfield and Amy (Lance) Naypaver of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Gilida family entrusted Dennis’ care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

