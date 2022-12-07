CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Godoy, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side.

He was born July 8, 1947 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and was a son of Jose Nicholas Godoy and Delfina Maldonado. He came to this area at the young age of five with his family.

Dennis worked for the General Motors Company as an auto coordinator.

He was also a proud United States Army Veteran, having served 18 months in Vietnam.

He loved to tinker with cars, especially his 1968 Plymouth. He also enjoyed relaxing, watching westerns and above all he loved his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife, the former Carmen (Hernandez) Godoy, whom he married November 28, 1970; his children, Dennis Brian Godoy and Leslie (Joey) Rivera; his grandchildren, Jayden Rivera, Laila Rivera, Dante Godoy and Devin Godoy; two brothers, Ivan Godoy and Fermin Maldonado; two sisters, Daisey Wilcox and Miriam Sigurani and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Efrain Godoy.

The Godoy family has entrusted Dennis’ care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Per Dennis’ request there are no calling hours or services at this time.

