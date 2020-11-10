Denise Beatty, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Mass of Catholic Burial was held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, for Denise Beatty, 69, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Denise was born October 9, 1951, in Ashtabula, the daughter of Frank Dubaj and Anne Eurez.

She was a 1969 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and later received an associate degree from YSU.

She was a lifelong area resident.

Denise worked as a bank teller at the former Dollar Bank in Campbell.

She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Vienna.

Denise enjoyed music, dancing, traveling and playing cards and bingo.

Denise will be deeply missed and always remembered by her father, Frank Dubaj of Campbell; her siblings, Jacqueline (Alex) Garnet of Brookfield and her brother, Ronald (Denise) Palma of Genova-on-the Lake and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Dubaj.

Denise’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Denise Beatty, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: