Dena Marie Wright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dena Marie Wright, formally Dena Jorza, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the age of 45.

She was born on April 20, 1975 to Dan Jorza and Charlotte Bragalone.

She is survived by husband, Billy Wright; her children, Hannah, Maria and Gavin Wright and her brother, Michael Jorza.

Dena graduated from Fitch High School in 1993 and completed two years of college at Youngstown State University.

She proudly owned and managed her own business, Dena’s Nail Elegance, from 2001-2009. She was recently employed with InVision Human Services in Wexford, Pennsylvania, where she cared for disadvantaged people.

Dena was known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh. Her greatest joy in life were her three children. She bragged about Hannah’s ingenuity and creativity, Maria’s ability to become a doctor as Salutatorian of her class and Gavin’s passion for art and technology.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Campbell to honor Dena on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will take place prior to the Funeral Mass from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Wright family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dena Marie Wright, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.