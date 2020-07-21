Delores Ann “Dolly” Ray, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores (Dolly) Ray, 84, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Dolly was born July 22, 1935, in New Castle, the daughter of John and Mary Korab Iwanejko and moved to the Campbell area in 1960.

She married the love of her life, Joe Ray, on November 14, 1960.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and was an excellent cook and baker.

In her younger years, Dolly loved to vacation and go bowling with her family. Throughout her entire life, she enjoyed going to bingo, visiting the casino and playing lottery scratch offs but most of all, Dolly loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were most important to her. She truly had a heart of gold.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sandy (Greg) Marshall, Mary Ann (Howard) Moore, Debbie (James) Chill, Shirley (Ralph) Green, Charlotte Roman, Janet (Mike) Szenborn, Phyllis Torres, Terri Di Lorenzo, Joseph (Carla) Ray III and Cynthia (Mike) Wilfong, with whom she made her home; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Julia Baker, Loretta Kendall and Ilene Upperman and her brother, Johnny Iwanejko.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, who passed away May 14, 2019; her parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Frances and John Lynch; a son, Larry; a son-in-law, Frank Roman; grandchildren, John Lynch, Jr., Kelly Anne Green and Gregory Paul Marshall, Jr; a sister, Leona Orlowski and her brothers, Edward Iwanejko, Henry Iwanejko and Frankie Iwanejko.

The Ray family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral home and family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to and that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Ray family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

