Debra J. Soroka, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Soroka was welcomed into the Lord’s Kingdom on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born September 5, 1954, the daughter of the late John Elchuck and her loving mother Betty (Balkan) Elchuck.

She grew up in Struthers, Ohio and lived her adult life in Campbell.

Debbie retired from Target in 2017, after 15 years of service.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steven; her daughters, Nichole Gage (Frank Davila), Ashley (James) Yoder and Brittany (Michael) Brandt; grandson, Preston Yoder; sister, Teresa Sevi; brother, Thomas (Annie) Elchuck; sister-in-law, Denise (Gary) Mote and many nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Soroka and mother-in-law, Rose Soroka.

Anyone who was lucky enough to eat one of Debbie’s meals knows how much love she put into her cooking. Debbie was a lifelong Steelers fan, which brought her such joy every fall, especially watching games with her oldest daughter, Nichole.

Family was of the utmost importance to Debbie. She loved nothing more than being a grandma to her grandson Preston, who was the light of her life. Her smile was so warm and infectious that she touched the life of everyone who she encountered. Debbie was devoted to her family and friends, and would do anything for anyone. She was loved by all and will truly be missed.

The Soroka family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks.

Due to the increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the funeral service exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

