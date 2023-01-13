CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Georgiadis “Debbie”, 71, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

Debbie was born December 30, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Emerick and Mary Jane Griffiths DiCioccio.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1967 and attended YSU for two years.

Debbie worked as a cosmetologist for many years at several salons throughout the area and retired as a Manager from Family Dollar.

She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell.

Debbie loved her grandchildren and the time they spent together as a family.

Her husband, Joseph Georgiadis, whom she married October 26, 1974, died December 6, 2021.

Debbie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Melanie Georgiadis, with whom she made her home and Monica (Craig) Kern, all of Campbell; her grandchildren, CJ Kern, Joseph Kern and Isabella Glidewell and her sisters, Judy Blewitt of Greenville and Renee Semeraro of Beloit.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Castellano and brother, Emerick DiCioccio, Jr.

The Georgiadis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, January 20, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Kevin Marks.

