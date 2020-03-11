Deborah Millich Ciccolelli, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m, Friday, March 13 at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. Michael Farynets officiating, for Deborah Millich Ciccolelli, 57, who passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Hospice House.

Debi was born July 25, 1962, in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert and Lucille Scott Millich.

She was a 1980 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to earn her associate degree in Medical Billing from ETI Technical College.

Debi worked in the billing department at Health Ridge Medical Center and was a bus driver for the Campbell City Schools.

She enjoyed camping, baking and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved the holidays, Christmas being her most favorite.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Allen Ciccolelli of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and Lauren Ciccolelli of Girard; her grandchildren, Gianna Golden and Timothy Golden II; brothers, Michael (Teresa) Millich of Campbell, Robert (Patricia) Millich of Austintown and Daniel Millich of Youngstown; her Goddaughter, Megan Millich of Youngstown and her dog, Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille.

The Ciccolelli family has entrusted the care of Debi to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Friday, March 13 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.