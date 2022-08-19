CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for David M. Mastrey, age 60, who passed away at his home on Tuesday August 16, 2022.

David was born on December 9, 1961 in La Jolla, California and was a son of Raymond Mastrey and Corinne Noyer, and was of the Catholic faith.

David and his family moved to Boardman, Ohio from California on December 22, 1969. He went on to graduate in 1980 from Boardman High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

He began working in his younger years at Plaza Auto Sales when they were located in Youngstown. After growing up working in the family business, Raymond’s Restaurant, David embraced his culinary skills opening Casafino’s Restaurant. David then went on to own and operate the City Limits Restaurant on the Youngstown/Campbell border for over twenty years.

David enjoyed car shows, spending time with his family, and most of all being innovative with his culinary skills in his restaurant. He truly enjoyed visiting with his loyal patrons who became like family to him over the years.

David is survived by his mother, Corinne Gianiotes of Poland; his sister Selena (Steve) Sofocleous of Poland and his brother Raymond Mastrey of Bradenton, Florida. He also leaves three nieces, Christie Morrison, Stacy Ramun, Lisa Sofocleous and his nephew Stephen Sofocleous.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The Mastrey family has entrusted David’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where they will receive family and friends on Sunday August 21, 2022 from 3:30 – 5:00pm, immediately followed by a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.