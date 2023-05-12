CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Duraney, 61, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home.

Dave was born August 14, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Robert Duraney and Edna Smiley.

He was a 1980 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong Campbell resident.

He worked in the maintenance department at Astro Shapes in Struthers.

David was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish (St. John Catholic Church) in Campbell.

David will be remembered as being a “jack of all trades” and his love for classic rock music, his motorcycles and riding. Above all, Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. He will be deeply missed.

David will always be remembered and cherished by his wife, the former Cindy Seman; whom he married September 13, 1986; his daughters, Cristin Duraney and Carrie (Shawn) Winans and his siblings, Robert of Campbell, Gary (Kathy) of Ellsworth, Michael of Poland, Jeffrey of Campbell and Lori Duraney (Jim), also of Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Duraney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.