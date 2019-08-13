David E. Krut, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating, for David E. Krut, 61, formerly of Campbell, who passed away on Wedesday, July 17, 2019 at Waterman Canyon Post Acute Care Hospital, San Bernadino, California, in the presence of his mother and brother after a lengthy battle with cancer.

David was born, December 15, 1957 in Youngstown, the youngest son of Nicholas and Agnes Uhrin Krut.

He was a student of St. John Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1975 and then went on to attend YSU.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Agnes of Campbell; brothers, Nicholas (Patricia) Krut of Colorado and Alan (Lynn) Krut of California; a sister, Mary (Lane) Galey of Cleveland; five nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father Nick and a niece, Ashley Krut.

The Krut family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Saturday, August 17, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass, at St. John Catholic Church, 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell.

