YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dimoff, 58, died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

He was born in Youngstown on November 17, 1964, to Carl Dimoff and Betty (Stellmar) Simchik.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, class 1983.

David worked as a laborer in the Youngstown area and was skilled in masonry and painting.

He enjoyed being outdoors and developed fishing as a hobby at a young age.

David leaves his mother, Betty Simchik of Poland; his lifelong girlfriend, Priscilla Kidd of Youngstown and two sons, Joseph Sadosky of Tampa, Florida and Sean (Olivia) Sadorsky of Fort Mitchell, Alabama and their two children. He is also survived by his brother, Matthew Dimoff of Poland; three sisters, Shirley (Dan) Grim of Grennville, Pennsylvania, Debbie (Bill) Savage of Boardman and Audrey (Mike) Raggio of North Lima; his niece, Amanda (Anthony) Kashiwsky and three nephews, Daniel Grim, Nick (Gianna) Savage and Ryan Savage.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; stepfather Rudy Simchick; brother, Greg Dimoff and his grandparents, Vasa and Gligor Dimoff and Stefania and Alex Stellmar.

The Dimoff family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Coitsville.

