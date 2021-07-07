Darlene Iowne Stellmar, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Pastor William Rotar officiating, for Darlene Iowne Stellmar, 86, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, who passed away Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021.

Darlene was born September 9, 1934, in Randolph, Nebraska, the daughter of Percy Leon Carmichael and Nellie Gladys Wilson.

Her husband, Frank Stellmar; whom she married September 8, 1956, passed away, December 17, 2004.

Darlene will be deeply missed by her sons, Daniel (Patti) Stellmar, Alex (Valerie) Stellmar and Timothy (Lori) Stellmar, all of Lowellville; six grandchildren, Christy, Alex, Jennifer, Justin, Tyler and Tanner and her two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Grace.

Besides her parents and her husband, Frank; Darlene was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Carmichael.

The Stellmar family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

