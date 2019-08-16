Daria Voytilla, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August. 20, 2019, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Rev. Andrew Nelko officiating, for Daria Voytilla, 67, who passed away, Tuesday, August 13 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, after a brief illness, with her friends by her side.

Daria was born January 20, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fr. Dimitri and Martha Fogaras Voytilla and lived in the area her entire life .

She attended Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown and No Limits Alternative Center in Poland.

In her early years, Daria enjoyed making her arts and crafts and loved the Chipmunks. Daria was a kind hearted person and every day you could hear her say, “Oh Anthony”, “Where’s Tommy”, Uncle Mike, Geraldine, Mary and Sheila?? While shrugging her shoulders and making a face. The love she gave to others just by looking at her was truly a blessing. If you ever had a bad day she made it better. Daria was always walking around with Jackie and Kayla at No Limits looking for everyone.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Paula Voytilla with whom she made her home. Daria was blessed to have had Terrell, Bambi, Anita, Candice, Francine Tracy, Anthony, Angel, Lakisha, Sylvia, Gary, Laurie, Linda, Victoria and many others. Some of these amazing people cared for her more than 17 years, which is a true testament to their love for her.

She was preceded in death by his parents

The No Limits and Turning Point family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.