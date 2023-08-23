BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danielle Payne, 37, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with her mother and sisters by her side.

Danielle was born January 19, 1986, in Youngstown, the daughter of Dan Payne and Janice Vrabel.

Danielle was a 2005 graduate of South Range High School and a 2014 graduate of Lu Ross Academy, where she studied to become an esthetician. She was certified as a Spinning Instructor and a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Danielle’s legacy lives on as she had the honor of giving the gift of life to others when she blessed them with organ donation.

Danielle will be deeply missed and always remembered by her mother, Janice Payne and her sisters, Dana Payne and Jaymi (Tim) Driskill. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Genevieve DeChellis, Connor, Madelaine and Bennett Driskill.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Payne; her grandmother, Elaine Vrabel and grandfather, Bill Payne.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Emergency Department, St. Elizabeth Youngstown SICU, LifeBanc and Dr. Ugokwe for the compassionate care they provided to her.

Danielle’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home and again on Saturday morning, August 26 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana, where a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Tom Ziegler, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

