Daniel Vokish, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Vokish, age 74, of Campbell, passed away Monday evening, November 23, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born July 27, 1946, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania and was a son of Frank and Wilma (Sadulski) Vokish.

Dan was a 1964 graduate of Har-Brack High School and moved to the Youngstown/Campbell area the same year.

He was employed as a Locomotive Engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and retired in 2008.

He was a member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell and was a proud member of the St. Michaels Civics Club where he enjoyed working the annual Steak Fry. He also was a member of the Campbell Golf League.

Aside from golf, Dan enjoyed his Wednesday night card games with friends; he was a diehard Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed trips to the casino. He also enjoyed buying and selling model trains on eBay and taking family trips to Myrtle Beach. Most important to him were his four grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart and they will tell you, he was the best grandpa and “Pa” ever.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, the former Janice Jacisin, whom he married August 19, 1972; his son, Christopher A. (Keri) Vokish, of New Middletown; his daughter, Rebecca (Anthony) Frosch of Indianapolis, Indiana; his four grandchildren, Aubrey and Christopher S. Vokish, Daniel and Natalie Frosch.

He also leaves his brother, Kevin (MiMi) Vokish of Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Marie Vokish; his brother-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Jacisin and several special nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Vokish, Jr. and his mother and father-in-law, Steve and Ann Jacisin.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Transplant House of Cleveland and to University Hospitals Seidman Center.

The Vokish family has entrusted Daniels care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell.

Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

Known for telling stories, his family is sure he would have liked to tell all his family and friends, “one more story”!

Due to Covid-19, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger after seeing the Vokish family.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Vokish, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.