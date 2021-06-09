Daniel T. Dellick, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Dellick, 35, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He was the son of Debbie and Richard (Tina) Petrella and was born August 15, 1985 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, one of triplets.

Daniel leaves his fiancée, Brittany Gordon; his five children, Danny, Anthony, Mason, Elyse and Zoey; his brothers and best friends who will miss him terribly, Dustin and David (Shannon) Dellick and Garrett Whitehouse; his aunts and uncles, Darla Dellick (Joe Zajac), Cathy and Paul Kotsol of West Palm Beach; cousins, Bridget, Joy and Brandon; aunt Denise and Lou Italiano of Austintown, Don Petrella of Florida, Aunt Tracy of Austintown; George Chako of Akron; grandparents, Don and Patty Petrella; nieces, Briahna and McKenna and his nephew, Caden

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Jean Dellick and many special aunts, uncles and friends.

Daniel was employed at General Extrusions and he loved all the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed his lottery tickets.

He will be deeply missed by his many relatives and friends.

The Dellick family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

