Daniel DeJesus, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for Daniel DeJesus, 49, who passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Daniel was born January 13, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of Santos DeJesus and Lydia Flores.

He was a 1989 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and earned an associate’s degree from ITT in 1998.

Daniel also served his country in the United States Army from 1990-1993.

He was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association. Daniel was an avid gun collector and enjoyed spending time at the shooting range. He loved the outdoors, especially four-wheeling. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his family, it was the perfect example of a #girldad.

Daniel will be forever remembered by his wife, Vicky DeJesus, whom he married March 29, 2014; his sons, Jonathan A. DeJesus, Daniel E. DeJesus (Papito) and Tristan Kendall; his daughters, Trinity DeJesus, Dannilyn DeJesus and Lydia Velez; his brother, Jonathan (Catherine) DeJesus; his two nieces, Emily, Zoe and his mother-in-law, Lucy Rivera. He also leaves his two best friends who will miss him dearly, Moe Xenikis and Nick Cleland.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The DeJesus family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel’s family has chosen to hold a memorial service honoring his life at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.