CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon P. Nick, age 62, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia.

Damon was born July 26, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos.

He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He went on to proudly his country in the United States Navy for seven years.

He was an owner and cook at his family’s restaurant, DNM’s Athens Pizza in Loganville, Georgia.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Damon was an avid hunter and enjoyed cooking, especially pizza and feeding anyone he could. Damon also had a deep appreciation and love for animals, which led him to raise many animals from Weasels, Rabbits, Lambs, Goats, 28 cats, Pot Belly Pigs and an Arabian Stallion and her Colt.

Damon leaves to cherish his memory his mother and step-father, Helen and Gregory Batianis of Ypsilanti, Michigan; his brother, Diamond Papadopoulos of Athens, Greece, as well as numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Michael and his step-father, Andrew Nick.

The Nick family has entrusted Damon’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 12:00 Noon in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.

