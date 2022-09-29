CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Tsarnas, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, with her family by her side.

Cynthia was born November 29, 1951, in Canton, the daughter of Louis Valantasis and Irene Kiminis.

She lived in Massillon prior to coming to the Campbell / Youngstown area in 1990.

She was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Cynthia loved cooking, baking, and playing bingo. Most of all, Cynthia’s greatest joy was taking care of her family and being a mother and grandmother.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Drosos Tsarnas; whom she married in 1972; her daughter, Sevasti (Serafim) Kollias of Avon Lake, Ohio; her son, Themistocles “Tommy” (Heather) Tsarnas of Austintown; her grandchildren, Logan and Noah; a brother, Richard Valantasis and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her brother, Michael Valantasis; sister-in-law, Lillian Valantasis and her niece, Irene.

The Tsarnas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services, officiated by Fr. Gus Valantasis, will be held at 11:00 a.m.

