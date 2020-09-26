Cynthia A. (Crisafi) Gaitanis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Cynthia A. (Crisafi) Gaitanis, 74, who passed away at her home on Friday, September 25, 2020, with her family by her side.

Cynthia was born August 21, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Bruno and Stella Mrakovich Crisafi.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1964, where she was the head majorette. She then attended YSU.

She worked at Mahoning-Trumbull Counties Comprehensive Transportation Development Study (E Data), Gaetano’s Catering, Valu King, and then retired from First Place Bank in 2007, after 22 years of service.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell, and served on the Pastoral Council and the Finance Council. She was very active in the church. She was one of the peroghi ladies, was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Holy Name Society, and the Cultural Society. Cynthia also was an altar server.

Cynthia was active in the community, and served as Treasurer of the Mahoning Italian Society. She was a member of the First Place Bank retiree group and the Sulmona Italian Ladies Club. She worked for the Mahoning County Board of Elections as a precinct presiding judge for 20 years.

Cynthia will be deeply missed by her husband Angelo of 52 years; her children, Bryan (Sandra) of Florida and Brent of Youngstown; grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha and Melina of Florida and Josie; her brother-in-law, Michael (Diane); her sister-in-law, Christine and many nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother Bruno and her special friend Maryann Masi.

The Gaitanis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home, and will receive family and friends Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, We ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

