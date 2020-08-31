Colette E. Novak, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Colette E. Novak, age 64, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Colette was born February 16, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Lawrence S. Novak, Sr. and Maryann K. Guidos Novak.

Colette was a 1974 graduate of Wilmington Area High School and furthered her education at Clarion University where she earned her bachelor’s degree.

She went on to intern at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. Following her internship, Colette began working at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle where she became a lab supervisor.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. James Roman Catholic Church in Pulaski.

Colette enjoyed traveling and crocheting. She was known as an excellent baker, especially for her cookies and kolachi. Above all else, Colette loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings, Lynn (Steve) Price of North Carolina, Larry (Sherry) Novak of Lowellville, Mark (Debi) Novak of Pulaski and Don (Dianne) Novak of North Carolina. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who were like her children, Erin Swick spouse of Gus Schmidt, Jennalyn (Adam) Ohlmann, Stephanie, Michelle, Jolene, Deanna, Luke, Alex and Tori Novak and her great-nephew, Nicholas Ohlmann.

Colette was preceded in death by her parents.

The Novak family has entrusted Colette’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home (216 Coitsville Road).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Roman Catholic Church, 910 South Mercer Street in New Castle, PA 16101. On the day of the funeral everyone is invited to meet directly at the church at 10:45 a.m.

Colette will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery in Pulaski.

Due to Covid-19, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Novak family.

