CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford P. “Cliff” Chuey, age 76 of Campbell, died on Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Cliff was born on September 22, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Joseph and Helen Stahara Chuey and was a lifelong area resident.

Cliff was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard.

He was employed by Hynes Industries where he retired from in 2010 after 44 years of service as a machine operator and shift manager. He also worked as a Campbell bus driver for 44 years.

Cliff was a parishioner of the former Christ the Good Shepperd Parish, St. Joseph the Provider Church; where he volunteered at Church Festivals and Church Bingo for many years.

He enjoyed playing cards, swimming, playing the lottery, gardening, enjoying Cleveland Indians games sitting in the club seats and attending car show. Above all Cliff’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife, the former Karen Timko, whom he married on October 7, 1967l; his children, Kerry Chuey, Stephen Chuey, Katie Chuey and Kevin (Gretchen) Chuey; grandchildren Elisha, Julia and Kevin Chuey, Jr., as well as his sister-in-law, Lynda Chuey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Chuey.

Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating.

Cliff will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Lowellville.

