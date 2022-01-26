CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Perry Chapman, 103, of Campbell, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Clara was born December 7, 1918 in Pittsburgh, daughter of Raffaele Ziccardi and Margarita Capolela.

She was a 1937 graduate of Grove City High School and furthered her schooling in cosmetology.

Clara was a well-known and respected hair dresser in her community. She started her career at Strouss Department store in downtown Youngstown and spent nearly 50 years at her salon in Campbell.

Her greatest love of all was her family. Her devotion and never-ending generosity to family shall forever be cherished and remembered. Her Italian cooking, baking and holiday meals will be greatly missed by loved ones.

Clara was a passionate parishioner at St. Lucy Parish since the 1940s. She was very involved in Bible study, loved to do readings at Mass and working at and cooking for parish festivals in the past.

Besides the love of family, Clara enjoyed summer concerts in the local parks, all types of dance, cooking and especially loved the company of her dogs.

Clara is survived by her son, Roy (Eleanor) Perry of Boardman; stepson, Rick (Ruth) Chapman of Hermitage and stepdaughter, Gayle Chapman of Hermitage. She has nine grandchildren, Roy (Lori) Perry Jr., David (Michele) Perry, Jr., Rochelle Turpin, Sandra McCreery, Kevin Perry, Nick (Amy) Chapman, Kris (Roxanne) Chapman and Tricia (Dean) Gregory. In addition, Clara has 18-great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Clara also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded by death by her parents; her first husband of 42 years, Rocco J. Perry; her second husband of 22 years, Harry Chapman; her son. David A. Perry Sr.; daughters-in-law, Noreen Perry and Kathy Perry; two brothers and four sisters.

The family would like to thank all of the neighbors and friends who gave their love and time to Clara throughout the years and thank the Maplecrest Nursing Home staff for the special care during her stay.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Clara’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clara Perry Chapman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.