Cindy L. Costello, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Pastor William Rotar officiating, for Cindy L. (Hankey) Costello, 66, who passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, with her family by her side.

Cindy was born October 7, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold Hankey and Virginia Shaffer.

She was a 1973 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Cindy was an avid football enthusiast, who loved cheering on her beloved Miami Dolphins and Ohio State Buckeyes.

She enjoyed doing crafts and making ceramics. Cindy was an avid baker. She participated for many years in the Ronald McDonald Gingerbread House walks. Most of all, Cindy loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and friends.

Her husband, John A. Costello, Sr., whom she married September 29, 1979, passed away, June 21, 2013.

Cindy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, John (Amanda) Costello, Jr. and Christopher Costello, Sr.; her grandchildren, CJ, Jacob and Catalina; her brother, Carl (Sharlet) Hankey; her nieces, Kayla (Ernie) Hankey-Willis and Samantha Hankey and many more friends and family.

The Costello family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will take place at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cindy L. (Hankey) Costello, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.