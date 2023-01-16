CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961.

He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He took pride in loving his family and working as a barber in Greece and an industrial painter when he came to the United States.

“A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart.” With a full mane of silver, he was known as Pappou to his nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who loved and adored him.

Chris enjoyed working in his garden and watching soccer and football. He had a great sense of humor and a smile that lit up the room. He was also a devoted friend to those who were lucky to know him closely.

Chris will be greatly missed by his children, John Sarigianopoulos, Gus (Denise) Sarigianopoulos and Maria (Gus) Panagopoulos; his son-in-law, Louis Firmstone; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews in the United States, Australia, England and Greece.

Preceding him in death were his loving wife, Irene;, his daughter, Kleanthi Firmstone; grandson, Tony Firmstone; his parents, Evrithiki and George and his siblings, Polixeni (Elefterios) Markou, Maritsa (Nikola) Zapanti, Vasili (Maria) Sarigianopoulos, Stamati (Barbara) Sarigianopoulos and Yianni (Sylvia) Sarigianopoulos.

The family has entrusted Chris’ care to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow in the church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Steve Denas officiating.

Internment will take place at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery with mercy dinner to follow at the church community center.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.