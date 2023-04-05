LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher A. Rodgers, 62, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Grove Nursing Home Center in New Wilmington.

Christopher was born March 2, 1961, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Joan Pasikoski Rodgers.

He was a graduate of Linesville High School in Pennsylvania and went on to receive an associate degree in nursing from Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Christopher worked as a firefighter for Coitsville, New Bedford and Harmonsburg Fire Departments. He also served as an EMT for Sherman Ambulance Service of Hermitage and provided nursing services to the residents of Indian Creek Nursing Home in New Castle, as well as St. Paul Nursing Home in Greenville.

He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish.

Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Christopher will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Cathy Newsom, whom he married November 21, 1987; his son, Frank of New Wilmington; grandchildren, Shawn and Saphira; two brothers, Richard Rodgers and Ken (Karen) Rodgers, all of Linesville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Kelley Pennock and Kim (Dave) Carne, all of Florida; his three nephews and two nieces.

Besides his parents and his grandparents, Christopher was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Butch Pennock.

The Rodgers family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Prayers will be offered at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Angela Merici Parish.

Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

