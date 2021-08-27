Christine M. Texter, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. Texter died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Oasis Healthcare Center in Youngstown.

Christine was born March 5, 1960, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis Texter and Florence Tarr.

She was a 1979 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Christine worked a waitress at many local restaurants.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Campbell, until its closing.

Christine will be deeply missed by her father, Louis Texter; grandson, Samuel Horvath (Amber Kansa) and her great-grandson, Samuel Horvath, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Texter and her brother, Kevin Tester.

The Texter family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

