Cheryl “Cheri” L. Hartzell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl “Cheri” L. Hartzell, 74, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 6, 2020. Her husband of 55 years, Richard “Dick” Hartzell, was by her side.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin.

Cheri was born on May 10, 1945 in Youngstown to Edward and June (Bowman) Evich.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1964 and married Dick in California on August 29 of that year.

Cheri enjoyed participating in several activities such as bowling, golf, tennis and volleyball. She was also an avid sports fan and loved rooting for the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes and YSU Penguins.

In addition, Cheri had a passion for music and wrote and recorded several Christian songs. She was also extremely creative and had a knack for drawing and painting. Cheri loved showing hospitality to family and friends by cooking delicious meals and making tasty treats. She cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren and they frequently swam, played games and shopped together.

Most importantly, Cheri was a devoted follower of Christ for 40 years. She loved reading the Bible, singing in the church choir and teaching youth group. She was most recently a member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville.

Cheri is survived by her husband; three children, Sherri (Carl) LaRosa, Rich (Heather Sypherd) Hartzell and Lori (Peter) Fabian; six grandchildren, Debra Fabian, Dustin Hartzell, Carl D. LaRosa, Ashley Fabian, Matthew Fabian and Nicolas LaRosa; her older brother, Ed (Georgia) Evich and younger sister, Karen (Allen) Porter and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant children and her infant grandson, Steven LaRosa.

Calling hours for Cheri will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. The service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate monetary donations to offset funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to Lori Fabian, 1695 Lucretia Drive, Girard, OH 44420.

The Hartzell family has entrusted the care of Cheryl to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

