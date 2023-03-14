POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl A. Hicks, 59, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Main Campus, with her loving family by her side.

Cheryl was born June 24, 1963, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Zagorsky and Elaine Scott.

She was a 1981 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a lifelong area resident.

Cheryl was a member of Victory Christian Church of Coitsville and worked many years as a secretary at YUMADOP.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, watching the Guardians and listening to music as loudly as she could.

Cheryl will be deeply missed by her husband, Arthur Hicks ‘Bill” of Poland, whom she married March 2, 1985; her mother, Elaine Zagorsky, also of Poland; her children, Nick (Amanda) Hicks of Struthers and Amber (Devin) Faustino of Jacksonville, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Zoey and Xander; her siblings, James (Karen) Zagorsky of Struthers, David (Sheila) Zagorsky, also of Struthers and Diane Zagorsky (Jim Ciancone) of Boardman; several aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews and her loving parakeet, Sprite.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Zagorsky; sister, Pam Zagorsky and her niece, Brittany.

Cheryl’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.