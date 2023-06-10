STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Kramer, 70, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, after a surprisingly brief struggle with a devastating illness.

Chuck was born March 5, 1953, in Warren, the son of Joseph Kramer and Phyllis Felton.

He grew up in Champion, graduated from Champion High School in 1971.

He then graduated from YSU with a degree in Marketing.

He moved to the Struthers area in 1989 and was a resident of the city since then.

Chuck worked as a graphic design artist and was employed in the Marketing Department at Home Savings and Loan Bank and then the Warren Tribune until the COVID-19 pandemic. He most recently worked as a freelance artist.

He was a board member of the Warren Sports Hall of Fame where he used his graphic arts talent to design the organization’s brochures and ad material. He also designed literature for local political campaigns.

Chuck was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers since 1990, where he served on the Church Council and as an usher for many years. He enjoyed volunteer work with which the church was involved.

He was active in local softball and basketball leagues and helped coach many of the teams the boys played on. He didn’t miss a game, concert, play, meet or event that either of the boys participated in.

Chuck was a loyal fan of all the Cleveland sports teams and OSU football, loved rock music, particularly Led Zepplin and Left End. He also enjoyed cars and frequently attended car shows. He relished time with his family and friends as well as with the family dogs throughout the years, especially walks with Big V.

Chuck will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Janet Janecko, whom he married June 13, 1987; his sons, Aaron Mrvelj of Homer, New York, Jordan Kramer of Boardman; his brother Thom (Peggy) Kramer; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Kramer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, June 13 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, 250 Sexton Street, Struthers.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.