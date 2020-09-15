Charles Koulianos, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Charles Koulianos, Sr., 89, who passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, with his family by his side.

Charles was born June 29, 1931, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles Koulianos and Maria Talia.

He was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he earned All Steel Valley Honors in 1950 for his play on the football team as an offensive right guard.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Charles co-owned Colonial Painting and Sheeting with his brother-in-law, Sozon Lyras.

He was an honorary member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where he served as President and church council member for over 16 years.

Charles cherished his Greek heritage and was very active in the Greek Community in Campbell and served as past President and a member of the Prodromos Kalymnian Men’s Society. He was truly a pillar of the Greek Community in Campbell.

In 1974, Charles and his friend, Nick Opencar founded the Campbell Little Red Devils and a few years later from 1978-1986, he was elected as a member of the Campbell Board of Education and once served as President of the Board.

Charles was an honorary member of the American Legion Post 560 and acted as Commander for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed jazz music, was a talented free-hand artist, smoking cigars and gambling in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most of all he enjoyed traveling the world and especially loved vacationing in Greece.

Charles will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Betty C. Kotis, whom he married January 15, 1955; his children, Charlie of Campbell, Stamati “Steve”, also of Campbell and John (Susan) of Canfield; grandchildren, Charlie (Joey) Koulianos, George Koulianos and Jonathan (Katie) Koulianos; great-grandchild, Markella Sophia Koulianos; daughter-in-law, Anna Koulianos and friend, Kathleen Deangelo. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Thomas, Julia Karaza, Agathoniki Koulianos and Kaliope Mastrovaselis and his brothers, Anthony, Pathetos, Emanuel and Petro Koulianos.

The Koulianos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Friday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 1:00 p.m. funeral service.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family..

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16

