Celestino Rodriguez Cruz, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celestino Rodriguez Cruz, 81, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge.

Celestino was born March 19, 1939, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan Serrano Rodriguez and Barbara Cruz Burgos.

At the age of 19, he moved to Easton, Pennsylvania. Following his time in Pennsylvania, he moved to the Campbell area, where he remained until his passing.

Celestino worked for 25 years at the Chain Bicycle Factory in Easton, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed playing dominoes.

Above all, he will always be remembered by his family as being a very humble man.

Celestino will be deeply missed and always remembered by his siblings, Elena of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Maria of Lorain, Mariano of New York, Gloria of Florida, Joe of Campbell and Mary, also of Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maria Elisa.

Due to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, funeral services will not be held at this time.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

